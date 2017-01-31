Lady Gaga Talks Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Mother Monster joined Radio.com affiliate Mix 104.1 morning hosts Karson & Kennedy Monday morning [January 30] to chat about her upcoming performance at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show in the first place.

"There's a lengthy process to go through, meeting with the NFL and sort of applying and discussing what you would do in the first place. I think that part of how they decide who is going to come and do the halftime show is based on our ideas and what we want to do," Gaga said to the show's hosts, Karson, Kennedy, and Salt.

"They were really excited about the show we wanted to put on. They've been super supportive. They've been there every day at the rehearsal space with us, cheering me on as we rehearse." Read more here.