Motionless In White Stream New Song 'Eternally Yours'

They had the following to say about the new song, "We are incredibly proud of this song. Much like our previous single 570, we feel it embodies the heart and soul of Motionless In White - demonstrating many aspects of the evolution of the band thus far, while standing firm on the foundation we have built with our preceding records. It is collectively one of our favourite tracks of the band's entire discography."

The new album was originally scheduled to be released this coming winter but they have moved up the release date to May 5th, according to Metal Hammer.

The band explain the decision, "Knowing how much passion and care has gone into the creation of this album, we can assure you that it will be worth the wait. Until then, please enjoy Eternally Yours and all of what's to come along the way to May 5." Stream the new song here.