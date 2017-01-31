Ryan Adams Releases 'Do You Still Love Me' Video

Adams 15th studio album is set to be released on February 17th. The new video was directed by Noah Abrams and is a mix of studio footage and scenes from his 2016 tour. Watch it here.

He has also announced some special record release shows in addition to his previously announced tour dates this spring. The new run of appearances kicks off with a show at the Apollo Theatre in New York and includes a special in-store at Amoeba Records in Los Angeles.

Adams has also announced that he will be performing at this year's Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta this May. His tour will begin on March 3rd in Richmond, Va at The National and he will supported by Phoebe Bridgers on the spring headline dates.

Ryan Adams Tour Dates:

2/16/17 - New York, NY - Apollo Theater

2/22/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Amoeba Records in-store

3/5/17 - Richmond, VA - The National

3/6/17 - Richmond, VA - The National

3/8/17 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

3/9/17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

3/10/17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker Playhouse

3/12/17 - Tampa, FL - Gasparilla Music Festival

3/14/17 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

5/12-14/17 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival