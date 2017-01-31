The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour

A release date for the effort has not yet been revealed but Columbia Records said in the announcement that tickets for their upcoming North American spring tour will include a copy of the album.

The 'Memories: Do Not Open' arena tour is scheduled to kick off on April 13th in Miami at American Airlines Arena and will be finishing on June 10th in Queens at the Forest Hills Stadium.



The Chainsmokers 'Memories: Do Not Open' Tour Dates:

04/13 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

04/14 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

04/15 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

04/18 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

04/20 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena

04/21 Albany, NY Times Union Center

04/22 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

04/25 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

04/26 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

04/27 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

04/28 Madison, WI Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/29 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

04/30 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

05/2 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

05/4 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

05/5 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic

05/6 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic

05/8 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

05/9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

05/11 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

05/13 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

05/16 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

05/17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

05/18 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

05/19 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

05/20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

05/23 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

05/24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

05/25 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

05/26 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

05/30 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

06/1 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

06/2 Boston, MA TD Garden

06/3 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

06/4 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

06/7 Providence, RI Dunkin Donuts Center

06/9 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium

06/10 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium