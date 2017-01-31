The Unlikely Candidates Streaming New EP In Full

The new six track EP is set to be released on February 17th but is currently streaming in full on the band's website and on SoundCloud. Check it out here.

The band will be launching their U.S. The People's Choice headline tour on February 17 in Tulsa, OK at The Vanguard and have announced dates that run until April 14th where they will performing at the Gasa Gasa in New Orleans.

In addition to the headline dates, they have also revealed that they will be taking part in two music festivals; February 10 at The Fillmore in Detroit, MI for the radio station 89X and Buzzfest in Houston on April 15th.

The Unlikely Candidates Headline Tour Dates:

02/17 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

02/18 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

02/23 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX

02/24 - Stubb's Jr - Austin, TX

03/01 - George's Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR

03/02 - Dada - Dallas, TX

03/8 - Bootleg - St. Louis, MO

03/9 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

03/14 - SXSW - Austin, TX

03/23 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

03/24 - Moxi Theatre - Greeley, CO

03/25 - Lost Lake - Denver, CO

04/01 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

04/07 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

04/14 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA

Festival Dates:

02/10 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI (89X Show)

04/15 - Buzzfest / Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX