Why Nicole Kidman Is Missing Keith Urban's Grammy Performance

Urban has been nominated for Best Country Album for Ripcord and Best Country Solo Performance for "Blue Ain't Your Color" but he will have to thanks Nicole from afar if he wins.

They spoke with Entertainment Tonight and explained that she will be in the audience of another awards show hoping to walk away with a trophy of her own.

The Grammy Awards will be falling on the same night as the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (a.k.a. BAFTAs) where Nichole has been nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film "Lion".

Urban tells the publication, "Rarely does that happen where two evenings like that, that are both important to us, [are] in the same night. But we feel really grateful that we get to be honored in our fields, and we recognize that."

Nicole added, "I would so love to be there grooving to his tunes, you know? We just love being together. He's my protector and my rock… [But] we'll Facetime or call. We like to see and hear each other."