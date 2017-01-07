Elton John Plays Tribute To George Michael (Week in Review)

While performing in Las Vegas last week (Dec. 29), John took a moment to honor Michael. He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single. A large image of Michael appeared onscreen behind John, and during the song's chorus it transitioned into a shimmering, sunlight effect.

John tweeted a heartfelt message about Michael on December 28. "I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. RIP @GeorgeMichael," he wrote. Watch John's tribute to Michael - here.