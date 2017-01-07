|
Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup (Week in Review)
.
Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup was a Top 3 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2017. The lineup also includes The xx, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Father John Misty, Empire of the Sun, Bon Iver, Future, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Lorde, Justice, New Order, Grouplove and dozens more. Music industry trade magazine Hits Daily Double began rumors of the three headlining the 2017 show when the it published the tease in its "Rumor Mill" column in November. The magazine also speculated that Oasis would reunite for the festival. Liam and Noel Gallagher have not played together as Oasis since the band broke up in 2009. This rumor apparently did not come true. Once again the annual festival will be held over two weekends featuring the same lineup; April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2017. Read more - here.
