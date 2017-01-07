Big Sean Releases 'Moves' Music Video (Week in Review)

The opening scene's dance number, which finds Big Sean in a blank room, mirrors Drake's dance from "Hotline Bling." Elsewhere, Big Sean references Kanye West, Usher and others.

The entire visual may seem like homage, but Big Sean wants to send a different message. "Motherf— the whole industry, half these n—– my mini-me's," he raps, claiming that he did it first and he did it best.

Big Sean last released a visual in mid-December, when he shared "Bounce Back." Watch the video - here.