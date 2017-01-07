Chance the Rapper Teases Collaboration With Childish Gambino (Week in Review)

Chance shared a photo posing with Gambino on Instagram. "Hawaii then LA, back to work. #roscoeswetsuit" he wrote. The hashtag references the screenplay Gambino released along with his sophomore album Because the Internet in 2013.

It was on that album that Chance and Gambino officially teamed up for "The Worst Guys."If the two are preparing to work together again, it seems possible fans are finally going to get the collaborative EP Gambino promised during his Governor's Ball set in 2014. Read more - here.