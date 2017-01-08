Mariah Carey Was 'Mortified' During NYE Performance (Week in Review)

In her first interview since that performance, Carey spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the six minutes that ruined her New Year's Eve. Having worked with the show and its namesake before, she claimed if Clark were still involved the night wouldn't have unfolded the way it did.

"I'm of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time," she said. Read more - here.