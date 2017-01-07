The xx Mail Free Tickets To Fans For North American Tour (Week in Review)

So far, U.S. destinations revealed include Dallas, TX, Portland, OR, and Philadelphia, PA. "I just got a free 7' and tickets to see The xx in Portland in the mail?? https://t.co/m2hC5HUFDI— ❄️ SNOWCRU ❄️ (@Burdmew) January 03, 2017"

"Alex got this in the mail with his vinyl for being one of the first people to order their new album and we are SHOO… twitter.com/i/web/status/8'— trevor (@im_not_amish) January 03, 2017"

Check out this sneak peek from the band's upcoming record, I See You, which hits stores January 13. The xx showed some American love in a video snippet, filmed in Marfa, Texas, check it out - here.