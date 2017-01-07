Tool And Lorde Lead Governors Ball Lineup (Week in Review)

For Tool it will be the alt-metal icons and headliners' first appearance in an New York City venue in 11 years. Phoenix, Mark Ronson, Rae Sremmurd, A$AP Ferg, Franz Ferdinand and Charli XCX are also among the hitmakers on the list. Altogether, more than 65 artists will entertain the vast crowds on Randall's Island, and tickets are available via GovBall.com this Friday (Jan. 6) at noon.

The Governors Ball is celebrating its seventh year bringing a diverse array of live music to Manhattan. This year's event takes place June 2 to 4, and your can browse the full lineup - here.