U2 Plan Epic 'Joshua Tree' Anniversary Show? (Week in Review)

"Next year's gonna be a big year for the U2 group," Bono said in the video message. "We have Songs of Experience coming… and to honor the 30th anniversary of Joshua Tree, we have some very special shows. Very special," he said. It now appears we may see the band reveal significant news about these shows as soon as next week.

On Wednesday, fan site AtU2.com reported that U2 and concert promoter Live Nation will partner for a joint announcement Monday, January 9. If the news is accurate, U2 will announce a show on May 20, 2017 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Read more - here.