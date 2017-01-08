Avril Lavigne Plans To Release New Album This Year (Week in Review)

In the first part of her Instagram post, Lavigne thanks her fans for supporting her and promises to return with new insight. "I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years.

"It hasn't just been a hard battle but it's also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally. I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation."

Then, Lavigne informed fans that she is writing the follow-up to her 2013 self-titled album. "I'm really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017." Read more - here.