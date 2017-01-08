Azealia Banks Banned From Facebook After Brazil Outburst (Week in Review)

'Does Portuguese use the upside down question mark like Spanish ¿I can haz Farofa? or I can haz farofa? Which one?" she wrote, reports XXL Mag.

When Brazilians fought back, Banks threw out more negativity, saying, 'I didn't know they had internet in the favela… When are all of these third world freaks going to stop spamming my page with broken English over things they know nothing about?"

Banks called herself, 'queen of the Internet" and bragged, 'This stuff is all so effortless. Sheesh. How I manage to make international news from the comfort of my toilet seat is honestly beyond me. I'm not even doing anything ' at all." Read more - here.