Bob Dylan To Be Focus Of New Course At Cambridge (Week in Review)

Not only that, but Cambridge - rated the world's fourth best University by The Times Education Supplement (after the California Institute of Technology, Oxford and Stanford) - will also throw-in some Leonard Cohen academia too.

From January, a new Cambridge course will examine the works and achievement of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, inviting students to assess their lyrics, music and poetry. It will be led by novelist and literary professor Jem Poster and musicologist and guitarist Stephen Ferron, focusing predominantly on the two artists' songs written during the 1960s. The two-day course runs on January 28 and 29, with participants welcome to attend either or both sessions.

The first will be devoted largely to Dylan, whose career spans more than 50 years and recently became the first musician to win a Nobel Prize for literature. Read more - here.