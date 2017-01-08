Run-DMC Sues Amazon and Walmart Over Merch (Week in Review)

The group claims trademarks that have been violated include their famous RUN-DMC logo as well as more subtle iconography including their signature fedora hats, gold rope chains and glasses.

According to Billboard, the group is "seeking $50 million with interest, as well as attorney's fees, accounting of all sales of the defendants' products that were advertised as being related to RUN-DMC or directly use its trademark and an injunction and restraining order against sales and promotion of these products." Read more - here.