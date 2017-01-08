Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Run-DMC Sues Amazon and Walmart Over Merch (Week in Review)

Run-DMC Sues Amazon and Walmart Over Merch was a Top 3 story on Friday: (Radio.com) Run-DMC has filed a lawsuit alleging the wrongful use of the Hip Hop legends' iconic logos and likenesses. In the suit, which names multiple retailers, legal representatives for the group allege that retail giants including Amazon and Walmart have either sold "RUN-DMC styled products" or have partnered with or allowed other businesses to sell infringing products on their online portals.

The group claims trademarks that have been violated include their famous RUN-DMC logo as well as more subtle iconography including their signature fedora hats, gold rope chains and glasses.

According to Billboard, the group is "seeking $50 million with interest, as well as attorney's fees, accounting of all sales of the defendants' products that were advertised as being related to RUN-DMC or directly use its trademark and an injunction and restraining order against sales and promotion of these products." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

