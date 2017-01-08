Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The 1975 Stream Their Full O2 Arena Performance (Week in Review)

.
The 1975

The 1975 Stream Their Full O2 Arena Performance was a Top 3 story on Friday: (Radio.com) The 1975 have shared their nearly two-hour headlining set from London's O2 Arena, thanks in part to Vevo. For the December 16 performance, the band played 19 song set before returning to the stage for a four song encore.

The Manchester electro-pop band has had quite a year. While 2014 saw the band taking a beating by NME's music critics--they won the title of Worst Band--2016 saw the foursome playing sold our Arenas around the world and receiving real accolades like nominations for NME's Best British Band, the Mercury Awards' Album of the Year, MTV Europe's Best Alternative Album and four Q Awards for Best Act in the World Today, Best Album, Best Track, and Best Video.

Their album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It has held strong positions in Billboard's 200 since it's debut in February 2016. Watch the full performance - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

The 1975 Music, DVDs, Books and more

The 1975 T-shirts and Posters

More The 1975 News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The 1975 Stream Their Full O2 Arena Performance

Charlie Puth's Covers The 1975's 'Somebody Else' Goes Online

Quickies: David Lee Roth- A Day To Remember- The 1975- Dope- Candlebox- more

The 1975 Announce North American Fall Tour

The 1975 Release 'Somebody Else' Video

Periphery, The Word Alive and From First To Last Stars Cover 1975

The 1975 Release 'A Change of Heart' Video

The 1975 Score No. 1 Album Debut, Expand Spring Tour

The 1975 Release 'The Sound' Video

The 1975 Give Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' Unusual Makeover


More Stories for The 1975

The 1975 Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Didn't Want Dave Mustaine At Rock Hall Induction?- Black Country Communion Begin Recording New Album- Billy Joel To Rock Dodger Stadium- more

Rick Wakeman Changes Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction- Tony Iommi Streams Unusual Collaboration- Cadillac Tramps' Gabby Gabon RIP- Metallica's BBC Session Streaming- more

Foo Fighters Reportedly Planning To Record New Album- U2 Plan Epic 'Joshua Tree' Anniversary Show?- The Doors Expand Debut Album For 50th Anniversary- more

Page Too:
Lil Wayne To Release Three Albums Including 'Tha Carter V'- James Corden Emotional Discussing George Michael's 'Carpool Karaoke'- Soulja Boy Apologizes Chris Brown Feud- more

AC/DC Classic Gets Unusual Makeover- Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition- Zayn Malik Says He Had Eating Disorder In One Direction- Blink-182- more

Chris Brown Accepts Soulja Boy's Celebrity Boxing Challenge- Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Have Broken Up- 2 Chainz Teases Possible Collaboration With Justin Bieber- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rick Wakeman Changes His Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Streams Unusual Collaboration

Cadillac Tramps Frontman Gabby Gabon Dead At 51

Metallica's BBC Session Streaming Online

Billy Joel To Rock Dodger Stadium For The First Time

Bob Dylan To Be Focus Of New Course At Cambridge

Phil Rudd Admitted To Mistake With AC/DC 2016 In Review

Guns N' Roses Extended Reunion Tour 2016 In Review

Bon Jovi's Father Threatened To Kill Sebastian Bach? 2016 In Review

Original Foreigner Members Reunited For Platinum Honor 2016 In Review

Scott Weiland Bandmate Explained Arrest Following Singer's Death 2016 In Review

Disturbed Frontman Questioned Grammys Definition Of Rock 2016 In Review

Emerson, Lake And Palmer's Greg Lake Dead At 69 2016 In Review

Five Finger Death Punch Continued Tour Without Ivan Moody 2016 In Review

Ace Frehley Said Reunion With KISS Is Possible 2016 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Announced 2017 Rainbow Tour Dates 2016 In Review

Former Pearl Jammer Dave Abbruzzese Angered By Snub 2016 In Review

Last In Line Star Doesn't Think Dio Would Have Approved Of Band 2016 In Review

Megadeth and Anthrax Stars Recording New Album 2016 In Review

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Health Battle Will Never End 2016 In Review

Longtime Rolling Stones Bassist Wants Full Member Status 2016 In Review

Nickelback As Criminal Punishment 2016 In Review

Foo Fighters Reportedly Planning To Record New Album

U2 Plan Epic 'Joshua Tree' Anniversary Show?

• more

Page Too News Stories
AC/DC Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2016 In Review

Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition 2016 In Review

Zayn Malik Says He Had Eating Disorder In One Direction 2016 In Review

Blink-182 Cover Classic Song From The Cure 2016 In Review

Avenged Sevenfold Says Last Album Too Close To Metallica 2016 In Review

Taylor Swift Topped 'Forbes' List 2016 In Review

The Game Lost Sexual Assault Case, Ordered To Pay Millions 2016 In Review

Justin Bieber Reportedly Punched Aggressive Fan 2016 In Review

Guns N' Roses 'November Rain' Given Unique Makeover 2016 In Review

Miranda Lambert Struck Back At Internet Trolls 2016 In Review

Jon Bon Jovi Downplayed Richie Sambora's Contributions 2016 In Review

The Smiths Discussed Possibility Of Reuniting 2016 In Review

Bruno Mars Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Invitation 2016 In Review

Adele Putting Family Obligation Ahead Of Music Career 2016 In Review

Kanye West Canceled Concert After 45 Minutes 2016 In Review

Stranger Things Star Does Own Version Of Carpool Karaoke 2016 In Review

Chris Brown Accepts Soulja Boy's Celebrity Boxing Challenge

Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Have Broken Up

2 Chainz Teases Possible Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Travis Tritt Leads Additions To Randy Travis Tribute Concert

Stephen Colbert Spoofs Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Debacle

Spice Girls Sporty And Posh Reunite

Run-DMC Sues Amazon and Walmart Over Merch

Azealia Banks Banned From Facebook After Brazil Outburst

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition

Thirsty - Albatross

The Slang - Night and Day

Queen On Air: The Complete BBC Radio Sessions

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.