The Shins Announce New Album 'Heartworms', Stream First Song (Week in Review)

"They got a name for you girls/ What's in a name?/ They got a name for everything/ All of the clothes that you wear/ And all of your bits and pieces yeah," he sings on the chorus. The song champions female empowerment.

Mercer wrote all the songs on Heartworms, and also produced 10 of the album's 11 tracks. He last self-produced the band's 2001 album, Oh, Inverted World, so their latest project promises a return to form in more ways than one. Check out the tracklist and lyric video - here.