Travis Tritt Leads Additions To Randy Travis Tribute Concert (Week in Review)

Travis' older brother, Ricky Traywick, has also been added to the list of performers. The concert, which is scheduled for February 8 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, will also feature Alabama, Kenny Rogers, Rodney Atkins, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Montgomery Gentry, Michael Ray, Ricky Skaggs, Michael W. Smith, the Randy Travis Band, Tanya Tucker and Josh Turner.

'It's amazing to see the support that Randy has received from the music industry since his stroke (in 2013)," says Travis' manager Tony Conway in a press release. 'We're thrilled to have all of these artists come out and pay tribute to him." Read more - here.