Billy Joel Announce 2017 Stadium Tour Dates (Week in Review)

Joel has announced additional stadium and arena dates including the very first concert that will be taking place at the Atlanta Braves new stadium SunTrust park on April 28th.

The legendary music icon will be kicking off his 2017 live action this Wedneday (Jan 11) at Madison Square Garden in New York City and has announced dates that run through September 9th where he will stage a concert at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa. Read more - here.