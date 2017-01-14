Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp (Week in Review)

.
Megadeth

Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp was a Top 3 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine is sharing details of the band's upcoming Boot Camp weekend that will see fans join the group on his private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10 - 13.

Megadeth Boot Camp will feature an acoustic performance by the band along with fireside stories from the road; guitar, bass and drum lessons, and a jam session; an off-site wine tasting with Mustaine, and more.

"It's gonna be at my estate in California," Mustaine tells Q104.3 New York's Jonathan Clarke. "I still have my home in California. I live in Tennessee full time now, but I still [have a home] in California. It has a vineyard on it, it's got a river running through it, a two-hundred-year-old oak-tree-farm kind of area - real neat. And we're gonna invite all the fans. They come the first night. We kind of get to know everybody, and then we'll have dinner and have a wine tasting.

"And then the next day is all clinics all day long - how to play guitar, how to play bass, how to play drums, how to write lyrics… And then we're gonna have the brewmaster from Unibroue [who collaborated with Mustaine on the official Megadeth beer À Tout Le Monde], he's gonna be there. We're gonna have a couple of other people there. The producer that worked on the record with me. We're gonna be recording in my studio there. We're gonna have the original track to 'Symphony Of Destruction'. Anybody that wants to can go in there and sing the original lyrics over 'Symphony Of Destruction', make their own version to take home with them. That's like a side thing; that's not included in the pack. And then that night, we'll have dinner and beer."

"Saturday morning," continues Mustaine, "(bassist) David Ellefson - as a guy that's got twenty-five years in a twelve-step program - is gonna do a meditational program that morning. And then Sunday, since he's pastor - some people would question that - he's gonna be doing a little non-denominational church service for us on Sunday morning. And then we're gonna do some more clinics and stuff like that.

"And Saturday night, we're gonna have like a s'mores party, and we're gonna sit around storytelling and stuff like that. And then Sunday, before we leave, we're gonna try and get all two hundred people to play 'Symphony Of Destruction' together and have this two-hundred-person army of acoustic guitars playing. 'Cause I figure somebody out of that two hundred is gonna know how to play it right, and they'll drown out the ones that don't." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Megadeth Music, DVDs, Books and more

Megadeth T-shirts and Posters

More Megadeth News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Mustaine Claims Credit For Classic Metallica Song

Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp

Megadeth and Anthrax Stars Recording New Album 2016 In Review

Megadeth Hopeful The Band Will Finally Receive Grammy

Metallica Didn't Want Dave Mustaine At Rock Hall Induction?

Megadeth Working Feverishly On 'Crazy' Project 2016 In Review

Megadeth's David Ellefson Injured Backstage At Music Festival 2016 In Review

Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Dead At 51 2016 In Review

Megadeth, Judas Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover

Megadeth, Just Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover


More Stories for Megadeth

Megadeth Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lou Gramm Addresses Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Report- Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio- A Perfect Circle Announce Tour, Begin New Album- more

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla North American Tour- Black Sabbath And Guns N' Roses Top Hot Tours List- Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Fuel KISS Reunion Speculation- more

Guns N' Roses Star To Jam With Grateful Dead Legend- Asia Frontman John Wetton Sidelined By Cancer Battle- Metallica Live Debut New Songs- Queens of the Stone Age- more

Page Too:
Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna- Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Destroyed Hotel Room?- Bon Jovi Opening Act Contest- 'Carpool Karaoke' Being Revamped - more

Wayne's World 25th Anniversary Event Announced- Ed Sheeran Reveals New Divide Album Release Details- The Chainsmokers Releasing New Track 'Paris'- more

Mike Tyson Records Soulja Boy Diss Track- Nicki Minaj, Halsey On 'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack- Drake Collaborator Explains 'More Life' Playlist Album- Ed Sheeran- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Announce North American Tour

Black Sabbath And Guns N' Roses Top Hot Tours List

Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Fuel KISS Reunion Speculation

Dave Mustaine Claims Credit For Classic Metallica Song

Glenn Hughes Says He Never Had Falling Out With Joe Bonamassa

Vanilla Fudge Launch Their 50 & Still Rockin' Tour

Pavement Offshoot Spiral Stairs Releases New Video

Epica Release 'Beyond The Matrix' Video

dada Announce 25th Anniversary Tour

Four Year Strong Announce U.S. Rise Or Die Trying Anniversary Tour

David Bowie's Family Marked Anniversary Of His Death

Born Of Osiris Announce The Eternal Reign EP, Stream First Song

Slayer Release Preview OF Repentless Comic Book Series

Former King Crimson Frontman Adrian Belew Plots Spring Tour

Mutiny Within Stream New Song 'Silent Weapons'

Irontom Announce Dates With The Red Hot Chili Peppers

Wintersun Reveal More Details For New Album The Forest Seasons

Wilko Johnson 2-Disc Set Coming Next Month

Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Revocation Tour Announced

Singled Out: Empyrean Throne's Haereticus Stellarum Part II

Guns N' Roses Star To Jam With Grateful Dead Legend

Asia Frontman John Wetton Sidelined By Cancer Battle

Metallica Live Debut New Songs In Seoul

Queens of the Stone Age Reportedly Releasing New Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Wayne's World 25th Anniversary Event Announced

Ed Sheeran Reveals New Divide Album Release Details

The Chainsmokers Releasing New Track 'Paris'

Michael Jackson Family Offended By 'Urban Myths' Casting

Liam Payne Reached Out To Zayn Malik

Jim Beanz Remixes The Simpsons Theme Ahead Of Hip-Hop Episode

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Getting Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

Aaliyah's Greatest Hits Finally Hits Streaming Services

Cage The Elephant Release 'Cold Cold Cold' Video

Sia Reveals Retro 'Move Your Body' Lyric Video

AFI Streaming New Song 'Get Hurt'

Roy Orbison Concert Film, Album Expanded for 30th Anniversary

Drake Gives Jennifer Lopez $100,000 Diamond Necklace

Hunter Hayes Talks New Film 'Monster Trucks'

Avril Lavigne Guests On New ONE OK ROCK Song

Tim Rushlow & His Big Band Live Album Announced

Mike Tyson Records Soulja Boy Diss Track

Nicki Minaj, Halsey On 'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack

Drake Collaborator Explains 'More Life' Playlist Album

Ed Sheeran Reveals 'Divide' Album Details

U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Bonnaroo Festival

Big Sean Announces I Decided Tour and SNL Debut

Foy Vance And Kasey Musgraves Talk New Song Moonshine

Blake Shelton Set To Perform At People's Choice Awards

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium

Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.