|
Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp (Week in Review)
.
Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp was a Top 3 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine is sharing details of the band's upcoming Boot Camp weekend that will see fans join the group on his private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10 - 13. Megadeth Boot Camp will feature an acoustic performance by the band along with fireside stories from the road; guitar, bass and drum lessons, and a jam session; an off-site wine tasting with Mustaine, and more. "It's gonna be at my estate in California," Mustaine tells Q104.3 New York's Jonathan Clarke. "I still have my home in California. I live in Tennessee full time now, but I still [have a home] in California. It has a vineyard on it, it's got a river running through it, a two-hundred-year-old oak-tree-farm kind of area - real neat. And we're gonna invite all the fans. They come the first night. We kind of get to know everybody, and then we'll have dinner and have a wine tasting. "And then the next day is all clinics all day long - how to play guitar, how to play bass, how to play drums, how to write lyrics… And then we're gonna have the brewmaster from Unibroue [who collaborated with Mustaine on the official Megadeth beer À Tout Le Monde], he's gonna be there. We're gonna have a couple of other people there. The producer that worked on the record with me. We're gonna be recording in my studio there. We're gonna have the original track to 'Symphony Of Destruction'. Anybody that wants to can go in there and sing the original lyrics over 'Symphony Of Destruction', make their own version to take home with them. That's like a side thing; that's not included in the pack. And then that night, we'll have dinner and beer." "Saturday morning," continues Mustaine, "(bassist) David Ellefson - as a guy that's got twenty-five years in a twelve-step program - is gonna do a meditational program that morning. And then Sunday, since he's pastor - some people would question that - he's gonna be doing a little non-denominational church service for us on Sunday morning. And then we're gonna do some more clinics and stuff like that. "And Saturday night, we're gonna have like a s'mores party, and we're gonna sit around storytelling and stuff like that. And then Sunday, before we leave, we're gonna try and get all two hundred people to play 'Symphony Of Destruction' together and have this two-hundred-person army of acoustic guitars playing. 'Cause I figure somebody out of that two hundred is gonna know how to play it right, and they'll drown out the ones that don't." Read more - here.
Megadeth Boot Camp will feature an acoustic performance by the band along with fireside stories from the road; guitar, bass and drum lessons, and a jam session; an off-site wine tasting with Mustaine, and more.
"It's gonna be at my estate in California," Mustaine tells Q104.3 New York's Jonathan Clarke. "I still have my home in California. I live in Tennessee full time now, but I still [have a home] in California. It has a vineyard on it, it's got a river running through it, a two-hundred-year-old oak-tree-farm kind of area - real neat. And we're gonna invite all the fans. They come the first night. We kind of get to know everybody, and then we'll have dinner and have a wine tasting.
"And then the next day is all clinics all day long - how to play guitar, how to play bass, how to play drums, how to write lyrics… And then we're gonna have the brewmaster from Unibroue [who collaborated with Mustaine on the official Megadeth beer À Tout Le Monde], he's gonna be there. We're gonna have a couple of other people there. The producer that worked on the record with me. We're gonna be recording in my studio there. We're gonna have the original track to 'Symphony Of Destruction'. Anybody that wants to can go in there and sing the original lyrics over 'Symphony Of Destruction', make their own version to take home with them. That's like a side thing; that's not included in the pack. And then that night, we'll have dinner and beer."
"Saturday morning," continues Mustaine, "(bassist) David Ellefson - as a guy that's got twenty-five years in a twelve-step program - is gonna do a meditational program that morning. And then Sunday, since he's pastor - some people would question that - he's gonna be doing a little non-denominational church service for us on Sunday morning. And then we're gonna do some more clinics and stuff like that.
"And Saturday night, we're gonna have like a s'mores party, and we're gonna sit around storytelling and stuff like that. And then Sunday, before we leave, we're gonna try and get all two hundred people to play 'Symphony Of Destruction' together and have this two-hundred-person army of acoustic guitars playing. 'Cause I figure somebody out of that two hundred is gonna know how to play it right, and they'll drown out the ones that don't." Read more - here.
• Black Sabbath And Guns N' Roses Top Hot Tours List
• Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Fuel KISS Reunion Speculation
• Dave Mustaine Claims Credit For Classic Metallica Song
• Glenn Hughes Says He Never Had Falling Out With Joe Bonamassa
• Vanilla Fudge Launch Their 50 & Still Rockin' Tour
• Pavement Offshoot Spiral Stairs Releases New Video
• Epica Release 'Beyond The Matrix' Video
• dada Announce 25th Anniversary Tour
• Four Year Strong Announce U.S. Rise Or Die Trying Anniversary Tour
• David Bowie's Family Marked Anniversary Of His Death
• Born Of Osiris Announce The Eternal Reign EP, Stream First Song
• Slayer Release Preview OF Repentless Comic Book Series
• Former King Crimson Frontman Adrian Belew Plots Spring Tour
• Mutiny Within Stream New Song 'Silent Weapons'
• Irontom Announce Dates With The Red Hot Chili Peppers
• Wintersun Reveal More Details For New Album The Forest Seasons
• Wilko Johnson 2-Disc Set Coming Next Month
• Morbid Angel, Suffocation, Revocation Tour Announced
• Singled Out: Empyrean Throne's Haereticus Stellarum Part II
• Guns N' Roses Star To Jam With Grateful Dead Legend
• Asia Frontman John Wetton Sidelined By Cancer Battle
• Metallica Live Debut New Songs In Seoul
• Queens of the Stone Age Reportedly Releasing New Album
• Ed Sheeran Reveals New Divide Album Release Details
• The Chainsmokers Releasing New Track 'Paris'
• Michael Jackson Family Offended By 'Urban Myths' Casting
• Liam Payne Reached Out To Zayn Malik
• Jim Beanz Remixes The Simpsons Theme Ahead Of Hip-Hop Episode
• Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Getting Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit
• Aaliyah's Greatest Hits Finally Hits Streaming Services
• Cage The Elephant Release 'Cold Cold Cold' Video
• Sia Reveals Retro 'Move Your Body' Lyric Video
• AFI Streaming New Song 'Get Hurt'
• Roy Orbison Concert Film, Album Expanded for 30th Anniversary
• Drake Gives Jennifer Lopez $100,000 Diamond Necklace
• Hunter Hayes Talks New Film 'Monster Trucks'
• Avril Lavigne Guests On New ONE OK ROCK Song
• Tim Rushlow & His Big Band Live Album Announced
• Mike Tyson Records Soulja Boy Diss Track
• Nicki Minaj, Halsey On 'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack
• Drake Collaborator Explains 'More Life' Playlist Album
• Ed Sheeran Reveals 'Divide' Album Details
• U2 and Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Bonnaroo Festival
• Big Sean Announces I Decided Tour and SNL Debut
• Foy Vance And Kasey Musgraves Talk New Song Moonshine
• Blake Shelton Set To Perform At People's Choice Awards
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
• Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition
• Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review
• Road Trip: Sea Life Arizona Aquarium
• Panic In Eden - In the Company of Vultures
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.