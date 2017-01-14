Dave Mustaine Reveals Details For Megadeth Boot Camp (Week in Review)

Megadeth Boot Camp will feature an acoustic performance by the band along with fireside stories from the road; guitar, bass and drum lessons, and a jam session; an off-site wine tasting with Mustaine, and more.

"It's gonna be at my estate in California," Mustaine tells Q104.3 New York's Jonathan Clarke. "I still have my home in California. I live in Tennessee full time now, but I still [have a home] in California. It has a vineyard on it, it's got a river running through it, a two-hundred-year-old oak-tree-farm kind of area - real neat. And we're gonna invite all the fans. They come the first night. We kind of get to know everybody, and then we'll have dinner and have a wine tasting.

"And then the next day is all clinics all day long - how to play guitar, how to play bass, how to play drums, how to write lyrics… And then we're gonna have the brewmaster from Unibroue [who collaborated with Mustaine on the official Megadeth beer À Tout Le Monde], he's gonna be there. We're gonna have a couple of other people there. The producer that worked on the record with me. We're gonna be recording in my studio there. We're gonna have the original track to 'Symphony Of Destruction'. Anybody that wants to can go in there and sing the original lyrics over 'Symphony Of Destruction', make their own version to take home with them. That's like a side thing; that's not included in the pack. And then that night, we'll have dinner and beer."

"Saturday morning," continues Mustaine, "(bassist) David Ellefson - as a guy that's got twenty-five years in a twelve-step program - is gonna do a meditational program that morning. And then Sunday, since he's pastor - some people would question that - he's gonna be doing a little non-denominational church service for us on Sunday morning. And then we're gonna do some more clinics and stuff like that.

"And Saturday night, we're gonna have like a s'mores party, and we're gonna sit around storytelling and stuff like that. And then Sunday, before we leave, we're gonna try and get all two hundred people to play 'Symphony Of Destruction' together and have this two-hundred-person army of acoustic guitars playing. 'Cause I figure somebody out of that two hundred is gonna know how to play it right, and they'll drown out the ones that don't." Read more - here.