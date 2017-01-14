Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Former One Direction Star Niall Horan's Joke Decoded (Week in Review)

.
Niall Horan

Former One Direction Star Niall Horan's Joke Decoded was a Top 3 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Niall Horan took to Twitter early last week with a message that may have confused some of his state side fans. "Ya could nearly put your house on it that wenger will complain for the 20th year in a row about how many fixtures there are over xmas," the former One Direction singer wrote. But what does that mean?

Wenger refers to Arsene Wenger, the manager of Arsenal Football (Soccer) Club. Wenger recently complained about the holiday schedule his team was forced to play. "In 20 years it is the most uneven Christmas period I've seen," said Wenger.

"The difference in rest period is unbelievable in terms of all the teams. Honestly I don't really know if the Premier League masters the fixtures. It's more that we have sold the rights to TV for a lot of money. So we have to accept TV chooses the games. But some teams have more luck than others."

Niall's favorite team, in case you were wondering, is the Derby County Football Club aka The Rams. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

