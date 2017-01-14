Lil Yachty Releases 'Shoot Out The Roof' Video (Week in Review)

Yachty and his crew strap on white jumpsuits and enter an empty warehouse for a game of paintball. If viewers are waiting for an actual game to take place, though, they're bound to be disappointed.

Most of the video oscillates between Yachty siting on a fancy white sofa to rap his verses, and he and his friends dancing together. The closest Yachty ever gets to playing paintball is when colorful balloons drop from the ceiling. "Shoot Out the Roof" appears on Yachty's 2016 mixtape, Summer Songs 2. Watch the video - here.