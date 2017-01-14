Loretta Lynn Will Celebrate 85th Birthday With Ryman Auditorium Events (Week in Review)

The first show will be on her actual birthday, April 14, and the second will be the next night, reports The Boot. The country icon made her first Grand Ole Opry appearance at the historic venue more than 50 years ago, in October of 1960; just two short years later, on Sept. 25, 1962, Lynn became an official Opry member.

"When I went out to sing, I remember patting my foot, and that's it," Lynn recalls of her debut performance at the Opry . 'I don't remember even singing."