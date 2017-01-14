Migos Release Music Video For 'T-Shirt' (Week in Review)

Dressed head to toe in fur, they practice their survival skills by wielding bows and arrows, riding snowmobiles and hanging out with gorgeous women, of course.

Near the video's end, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset have enough of the cold outdoors and make their way inside a cozy cabin, where they hang out with their literal dogs (Huskies) and roast marshmallows with all the snow-bunnies they found.

"T-Shirt" appears on the group's forthcoming album C U L T U R E, which drops January 27th. Watch the video - here.