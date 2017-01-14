Paramore Frontwoman Facing Challenges On New Album (Week in Review)

The new effort will follow their 2013 self-titled album and will feature the return of original drummer Zac Farro. Haley had the following to say: "about a year ago, we began writing & demoing songs for #5. following up our self-titled album didn't seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not.

"the problem about comparing yourself to... yourself... is that even though it's better than looking elsewhere, you're still looking in the wrong direction. for me, it wasn't until i trusted that the past is finished with me that i could go looking for what's next. our pasts can be a great comforter, or a horror movie; a noose, or a shield... but it is 'past' for a reason. after a rest, we have to go looking for what's supposed to come after that. - h" See the post - here.