16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian Robbery Case (Week in Review)

Several of the suspects have records for armed robbery, reports the Guardian. Many were arrested in Paris, as well as Normandy and the French Riviera, and two men have been identified from fingerprints left at the apartment in which Kardashian West had been staying. Additionally, money and documents stolen from Kardashian West were found during the police raids.

Kardashian West was alone at the apartment while her German bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, was at a club with her sisters. Previous reports indicate the five men threatened the night porter with a knife, forcing him to show them where she was staying. Read more - here.