"Kurt really liked Ozzy [Osbourne]," said Grohl. "Growing up in a town like Aberdeen (in Washington State) and hearing a band like Black Sabbath - it's a sweet release. Suddenly there's something outside your small-town world you can relate to when you can hear that in someone else's music."

The former Nirvana drummer went on to say that Sabbath's influence is especially detectable on Nirvana's debut album, Bleach. ""The first Nirvana record … which I don't play on but I love, you listen to some of those songs and it's a guitar line, a bass line, a vocal and thundering drums. There's lot of Black Sabbath in that, for sure."

Grohl himself is a devotee of Black Sabbath, and indeed he has written songs for Osbourne. Read more - here.