Def Leppard, Duran Duran Singers Lead David Bowie Tribute Concert Lineup (Week in Review)

The show took place on what would have been Bowie's 70th birthday and included performances by past members of his touring band, including guitarist Earl Slick, former King Crimson frontman and touring guitarist Adrian Belew, pianist Mike Garson and bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, who played on some of Bowie's biggest hits such as "Space Oddity" and "Young Americans."

Other guests included Bowie's close friend Gary Oldman, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot, UK Synthpop act La Roux, Keane's Tom Chaplin, Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon, Tony Hadley and members of Spandau Ballet.

The three-hour show was backed by the London Community Gospel Choir and a string section. Oldman sang the first song, "Dead Man Walking." Other numbers included "Let's Dance," "Changes," "Ashes to Ashes,' "All the Young Dudes," "Life on Mars," "Rebel Rebel," "The Man who Sold the World," "Suffragette City," "Starman" and "Space Oddity." Read more - here.