Judas Priest Stream Live Track From Turbo Anniversary Edition (Week in Review)

The track is from a May 1986 concert at the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, MO that is featured in the revamped package, which also includes a remastered version of the original album.

"Utilizing the tones and textures of the latest guitar effects, 'Out in the Cold' heard Priest reinvent the classic heavy metal ballad," says the band of the opening tune from the Fuel For Life tour. "The haunting opening refrain leads into a passionate empathy of lost love, building a forceful tempo that lifts the dynamics through to a wave-crashing conclusion."

Judas Priest's tenth album, "Turbo" peaked at No. 17 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 1 million in the country.

The expanded 30th anniversary reissue will be available as a 3CD set, LP and via digital download.