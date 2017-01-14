Prince Had Almost $1 Million In Gold Bars (Week in Review)

Inventory compiled by Bremer Trust, the special administrator handling Prince's estate in the wake of his death, reveal that Prince had 67 10-ounce gold bars amounting to nearly $840,000, according to The Star-Tribune.

Besides gold, Prince's companies held over $6 million in cash and the musician owned over $25 million in real estate. And that's only the tip of the iceberg. According to the report, there are countless guitars, costumes and more that have yet to be valued. Read more - here.