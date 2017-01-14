Stone Sour Entering Studio To Record New Album (Week in Review)

The drummer posted a photo along with the caption "That's a wrap on rehearsals. Now off to record! #stonesour #studiolife #2017 #dw #sabian #promark #evans @dwdrums @evansdrumheads @promarkbydaddario @sabiancymbals_official (photo by @stubs_dsm )"

Frontman Corey Taylor recently discussed the group's new album plans and revealed "We're gonna record it the old-fashioned way. We're gonna get us all in the room. We're gonna record it together; we're gonna have that energy bouncing off of each other. It's gonna be a modern throwback, let's put it that way, and it's gonna destroy people." Read more - here.