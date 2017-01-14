Alabama Crimson Tide Blame Drake Curse? (Week in Review)

After the loss, fans immediately began blaming Drake because he was seen sporting Alabama gear shortly before the game, and many believe it was his curse-heavy endorsement that caused the Tide to lose.

The Drake curse originally surfaced after Serena Williams lost the US Open in 2015. At the time, she was poised to become the first female player to win the Grand Slam since 1998, but she was caught making out with Drake before the win so the Internet blamed him. Evidence only mounted when Drake was caught hanging out with the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry and the team's losses shot up 100% shortly thereafter. Read more - here.