Beyonce Interviews Younger Sister Solange (Week in Review)

They mainly discussed Solange's newest album, A Seat at the Table, but in between their shop-talk Beyonce learned a bit more about her lil' sis. Take, for instance, Solange's obsession with The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

When Beyonce asked about the thing that makes her laugh hardest, Solange immediately confessed about loving the reality TV series. "Really?! I didn't know that," Beyonce admitted on the transcript. Solange explained her fascination. "I watch it religiously, and I am in stitches the whole time," she said.

Towards the end of their time together, Beyonce managed to sneak in a truly personal question. Read about that - here.