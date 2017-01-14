Bon Jovi Announce Opening Act Contest (Week in Review)

The winning acts will be given the chance to play the opening slot at the individual arena dates at the veteran group's forthcoming This House Is Not For Sale Tour.

Jon Bon Jovi had the following to say, "Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time. That's the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music." Read more - here.