Michael Schenker Fest Live Release Features Former MSG Singers (Week in Review)

The package will be released in various formats including 2CD, 2CD+DVD COMBO, Vinyl LP, DVD, Blu-Ray, Digitally (Hi-Res, standard download and streaming) and Schenker has released a trailer that can viewed here. Some of the formats are available for preorder here.

Live was captured during a special concert at Tokyo's International Forum on August 24, 2016 and Schenker had this to say, "It's a miracle that after all these years, something like this took place with the original band members of M.S.G.

"Being able to go back to those days and celebrate the music is an exciting experience for us, as well as for old and new fans. To being able to re-experience, and for the new audience to get a feel of what it was like, is incredibly enjoyable." Read more - here.