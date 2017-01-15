Motionless In White Lose A Member (Week in Review)

The band released the following statement, "As of today, we regret to announce that after 10 years of time spent with the band, through the highest of highs and lowest of lows, Josh Balz will be departing from Motionless In White.

"After many discussions and time spent searching within himself over the past year, Josh has come upon many discoveries of who he now is as a person, and what is truly important to him regarding his future. We respect and whole heartedly understand his decision, and while we are sad to see him go, wish him nothing but great things in the future with his family and pursuing his new dreams and business endeavors." Read more - here.