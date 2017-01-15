Rolling Stones Documentaries Coming To TV (Week in Review)

"¡Olé, Olé, Olé! A Trip Across Latin America" captures the group's road trip across 10 Latin American cities last spring, combining live performances with behind the scenes footage as it culminates in the historic tour finale with a free show in Havana, Cuba. The Starz premiere on Sunday, January 15 at 9 PM ET/PT follows the film's debut in nearly 300 US theaters last month.

"Havana Moon" presents the Stones' first-ever performance in Cuba before an estimated crowd of 1.2 million fans on March 25, 2016, marking the first open air concert in the country by a British rock band.

Following its worldwide debut in theaters last September and DVD release in November, Starz will bring the film to television for its US premiere on Sunday, January 22 at 9 PM ET/PT. Read more and see the trailers - here.