Simple Plan Announce No Pads Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)

The group will be performing the entire double platinum effort on the trek which will feature special guests Set It Off and Seaway and is scheduled to launch on March 19th in Ft Lauderdale at Revolution and they will be wrapping things up on April 15th in San Francisco at The Fillmore.

The band had the following to say about the tour, "We felt it was important take this opportunity to look back and celebrate the amazing adventure we've had as a band and as friends… 'No Pads, No Helmets...Just Balls' changed everything for us and we are so excited to play all these songs again and relive a time in our lives full of so many amazing memories." See the dates - here.