Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Feud Started With Rihanna (Week in Review)

Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked, Soulja Boy claimed that he was briefly with Rihanna following her first split from Brown in 2009. "What he really mad about is that I was with Rihanna, you know what I'm saying?" Soulja Boy said.

Soulja Boy explained how he was at the same Grammys party Rihanna and Brown attended before the two left and Brown assaulted her in his car. It took a few months, but later that year she allegedly called up Soulja Boy to hang out. "I'm in L.A., I'm on tour with Lil Wayne at this time, Rihanna called my manager," he said. "'I want to come to Soulja Boy concert.' I'm a young n—- from the hood from Atlanta, I never had nothing in my whole life, that's Rihanna n—-. She the biggest R&B artist and she just got humiliated. 'You can come to the show.'"

He insisted that the details of their affair are all over the Internet.