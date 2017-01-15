Finn will be releasing his new album "We All Want The Same Things", his third solo effort, on March 24th and on Monday he gave fans a taste of things to comes with the premiere of the song "Preludes". Stream it here.

He had this to say about the track, "'Preludes' is what I remember 1994 being like, coming back to the Twin Cities after being away for college. It's a time in my life that I felt most adrift, but there was also a feeling of wonder in being out of step and alone.

"This is the song on the album that is closest to being autobiographical, but I think it fits with these other character studies in that I was trying to figure out my place in a world that didn't seem to have a lot of room for me."