Big Sean Announces I Decided Tour and SNL Debut (Week in Review)

He will be appearing on Saturday Night Live on January 21st on episode hosted by Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari. The appearance comes ahead of the release of Sean's new album "I Decided" on February 3rd.

Big Sean will be kicking off the supporting tour on March 17th in Houston, TX at the Revention Music Center and wrapping up the trek on April 20th in Miami at the Fillmore Miami Beach. See the dates - here.