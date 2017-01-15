Cyndi Lauper To Rock Austin City Limits This Weekend (Week in Review)

Lauper debuts on the ACL stage in an entertaining hour of classic hit songs and the stories behind them. Lauper recently wrapped up a headlining nationwide tour in 2016 after reigning in a new legion of fans with her new country-tinged album DETOUR, which features a collection of country covers from the 40's, 50's and 60's.

Detour, which debuted No. 4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, features duets with several special guests, including country music royalty: Emmylou Harris (on the title track), Willie Nelson ("Night Life," a song he wrote over 50 years ago), Vince Gill (Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty's "You're The Reason Our Kids Are Ugly") and Alison Krauss (Dolly Parton's "Hard Candy Christmas.") Jewel also makes an appearance on DETOUR, showcasing her prodigious yodeling skills on "I Want To Be A Cowboy's Sweetheart," which was the first country song by a woman to sell one million copies. Read more - here.

Webster submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.