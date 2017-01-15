Dope And Combichrist Announce Blood, Lust, Death Tour (Week in Review)

The U.S. trek is scheduled to kick off on March 2nd in Salt Lake City at Liquid Joe's and will conclude on April 9th at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles and each show will feature full sets from Dope and Combichrist.

Edsel Dope had the following to say, "We are very excited to get back out on the road. This will be our first time touring with Combichrist & we both have some really cool surprises planned for the tour…If you are a fan of Industrial Metal, this is one show that you don't want to miss.

"In addition to playing the Dope classics, this will be the first opportunity for fans to catch us performing some of the songs off of our new album Blood Money." Read more and see the dates - here.