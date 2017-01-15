Guns N' Roses Star To Jam With Grateful Dead Legend (Week in Review)

Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir will be putting on a very special "one night only" Bob Weir and Friends performance during the D'Angelico's VIP party at this year's NAMM show.

The special jam will be taking place on January 20th at D'Angelico Guitars' Booth 212AB and will feature Weir along with Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum, The Doobie Brothers' Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, The Rascals' Gene Cornish and Robert Randolph. Read more - here.