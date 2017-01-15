Jake Owen To Have Baseball Parks Named In His Honor (Week in Review)

Proceeds from the event benefitted the Kevin Harvick Foundation's mission and its partnership with The Cal Ripken, Sr., Foundation, which helps build character and teaches critical life lessons to disadvantaged youth residing in America's most distressed communities through baseball and softball-themed programs and ballparks.

Jake Owen attended and performed at the event to support his longtime friend, Harvick, not knowing that he would be the recipient of something he had always dreamed about. Read more - here.

RCA submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.