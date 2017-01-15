Kansas Release 'Rhythm In The Spirit' Video (Week in Review)

The band had the following comments about the new clip: "It's been a long time since we've made a one song concert video and we had a great time doing it! 'Rhythm in the Spirit' was our unanimous first choice and we are very happy with how it turned out." Watch the video here.

In other news, European fans will be able to watch the band perform live this summer with their appearance at a number of music festivals including the Ramblin Man Fair, Night of the Prog, Sweden Rock Festival and more. See the dates - here.