Mike Tyson Records Soulja Boy Diss Track (Week in Review)

And Tyson, it turns out, has more than just punches to level at Soulja Boy. He's recording a diss track aimed at the rapper. Tyson tweeted a picture on January 8th standing in front of a microphone. "In studio. Dropping heat. Wait and see what this is about…" he wrote.

TMZ got their hands on the first few seconds of the track. "If you show up, it's going down/ I'm going to teach him how to knock your a– out," Tyson threatens in the first verse. And he's not stopping there. Brown is reportedly contributing a verse to the track soon, and they'll even film a music video to back it up. So the war of words that began between Brown and Soulja Boy and turned into a very real boxing match has now turned into a new war of words. It's the beef that won't stop broiling. Checkout the clip - here.